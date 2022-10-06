Militarie Gun Announces ‘All Roads Lead To The Gun (Deluxe Edition)’

Militarie Gun - Photo: Tracy Nguyen (Courtesy of Orienteer)

LA-based Militarie Gun have signed with Loma Vista Recordings and announced the deluxe edition of All Roads Lead To The Gun set to be released on October 21.

The 12-track project will include four brand new songs, including the new single “Let Me Be Normal” out today, and house the previously released tracks from the first two All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs, including the standouts “Ain’t No Flowers,” “Don’t Pick Up The Phone,” and “Big Disappointment.”



An exclusive vinyl variation of each of the previously released EPs along with a t-shirt will be launching at the Loma Vista store today as well. Act quickly, as the special editions are limited to 500. Alongside the aforementioned new single, Militarie Gun have shared the visuals for “Let Me Be Normal,” which is directed by frontman Ian Shelton and animated by guitarist William Acuña portraying the band performing in an 8-bit world.

Formed in 2020, Militarie Gun is defined by the musical restlessness of vocalist Shelton. The band–whose lineup has expanded to include guitarists Nick Cogan and William Acuña, drummer Vince Nguyen, and bassist Max Epstein–draw on a wide range of influences to make something that sounds combative yet accessible, and undeniably their own.

There’s the unhinged guitarwork of Born Against, the propulsive cadences of hip hop, the up-front bass of Fugazi–and most importantly, the hooks. Militarie Gun’s songs are instantly memorable, employing a melodic sensibility that’s just as informed by the work of Robert Pollard and Paul McCartney as it is by Black Flag.

Tomorrow, Militarie Gun kicks off their tour with Citizen and Prince Daddy & The Hyena for a string of 11 dates across the west coast and Canada interwoven with headline shows in Kelowna and Minneapolis. Directly following the tour with Citizen, Militarie Gun will embark on a 19-date run co-headlining with MSPAINT with support from Pony, Dazy, Public Opinion, and Entry on respective dates.

Pre-order All Roads Lead To The Gun (Deluxe).