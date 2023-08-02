Militarie Gun Announces UK And Europe Tour Dates

Militarie Gun - Photo: Noah Kentis

Militarie Gun has announced that it will be returning to the UK and Europe later this year for a full headlining tour.

In support of its latest album Life Under The Gun, the Los Angeles hardcore group will cross the pond this coming winter for a 22-date run, kicking off in Paris on November 11 and wrapping up in Dublin on December 10. All dates can be viewed below.

Formed in 2020, Militarie Gun is defined by the musical restlessness of vocalist Shelton. The band–whose lineup has expanded to include guitarists Nick Cogan and William Acuña, drummer Vince Nguyen, and bassist Max Epstein–draw on a wide range of influences to make something that sounds combative yet accessible, and undeniably their own.

There’s the unhinged guitarwork of Born Against, the propulsive cadences of hip hop, the up-front bass of Fugazi–and most importantly, the hooks. Militarie Gun’s songs are instantly memorable, employing a melodic sensibility that’s just as informed by the work of Robert Pollard and Paul McCartney as it is by Black Flag.

Before the band broke through with Life Under The Gun, they turned heads with All Roads Lead To The Gun, which was released in October of 2022.

The group released the project as a deluxe edition, featuring 12 tracks, up from eight released on the original EP. The project included “Let Me Be Normal” and other previously unreleased standouts like “Ain’t No Flowers,” “Don’t Pick Up The Phone,” and “Big Disappointment.”

Militarie Gun Tour Dates:

November

11 Paris, FR – Supersonic Records, Pitchfork Paris

12 Leffinge, BE – De Zwerver

14 Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn

15 Eindhoven, NL – Stroomhuis

17 Brussels, BE – Botanique

18 Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

19 Utrecht, NL – Ekko

20 Wiesbaden, DE – Kesselhaus

21 Munchen, DE – Kranhalle

24 Stockholm, SE – Moseback Etablissement

25 Oslo, NO – Bla’

26 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

27 Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia

29 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9

30 Hamburg, DE – Headcrash

December

1 Lille, FR – Aeronef

2 Bristol, UK – Thekla *

4 Manchester, UK – YES *

5 London, UK – Tufnell Park Dome *

8 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club *

9 Glasgow, UK – Mono *

10 Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club *

* = w/ Spiritual Cramp