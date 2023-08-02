Militarie Gun Announces UK And Europe Tour Dates
The run kicks off November 11 in Paris, France.
Militarie Gun has announced that it will be returning to the UK and Europe later this year for a full headlining tour.
In support of its latest album Life Under The Gun, the Los Angeles hardcore group will cross the pond this coming winter for a 22-date run, kicking off in Paris on November 11 and wrapping up in Dublin on December 10. All dates can be viewed below.
Formed in 2020, Militarie Gun is defined by the musical restlessness of vocalist Shelton. The band–whose lineup has expanded to include guitarists Nick Cogan and William Acuña, drummer Vince Nguyen, and bassist Max Epstein–draw on a wide range of influences to make something that sounds combative yet accessible, and undeniably their own.
There’s the unhinged guitarwork of Born Against, the propulsive cadences of hip hop, the up-front bass of Fugazi–and most importantly, the hooks. Militarie Gun’s songs are instantly memorable, employing a melodic sensibility that’s just as informed by the work of Robert Pollard and Paul McCartney as it is by Black Flag.
Before the band broke through with Life Under The Gun, they turned heads with All Roads Lead To The Gun, which was released in October of 2022.
The group released the project as a deluxe edition, featuring 12 tracks, up from eight released on the original EP. The project included “Let Me Be Normal” and other previously unreleased standouts like “Ain’t No Flowers,” “Don’t Pick Up The Phone,” and “Big Disappointment.”
Militarie Gun Tour Dates:
November
11 Paris, FR – Supersonic Records, Pitchfork Paris
12 Leffinge, BE – De Zwerver
14 Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn
15 Eindhoven, NL – Stroomhuis
17 Brussels, BE – Botanique
18 Rotterdam, NL – Rotown
19 Utrecht, NL – Ekko
20 Wiesbaden, DE – Kesselhaus
21 Munchen, DE – Kranhalle
24 Stockholm, SE – Moseback Etablissement
25 Oslo, NO – Bla’
26 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen
27 Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia
29 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9
30 Hamburg, DE – Headcrash
December
1 Lille, FR – Aeronef
2 Bristol, UK – Thekla *
4 Manchester, UK – YES *
5 London, UK – Tufnell Park Dome *
8 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club *
9 Glasgow, UK – Mono *
10 Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club *
* = w/ Spiritual Cramp