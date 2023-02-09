Motown Museum To Re-Open For Public Tours After Three-Month Closure

Motown Museum - Photo: Monica Morgan/Getty Images

The Motown Museum will reopen for public tours on February 22. The famous Detroit landmark, on the site of the original Motown Records at 2648 W. Grand Blvd, has been closed for nearly three months for construction work on its expansion.

The Detroit Free Press reports that work is still taking place on the third and final phase of that development, which consists of a a 40,000-square-foot building including a theater and exhibit space. Plans for the museum’s expansion were first announced, along with a fundraising campaign, in 2016, with an initial goal of $50 million.

The museum closed temporarily on November 28, shortly before it was announced that the campaign had reached its previously announced, updated goal of $55 million. Earlier donations included many from foundations, corporations, and Motown founder Berry Gordy himself. A long-sought $10 million in federal funding, the single biggest contribution to the fund, took the project over the $55m line, although inevitably, rising construction costs have prompted an increase in that target to $65 million.

In the earlier phases of the development, the first phase marked the establishing of Hitsville Next, a base for the museum’s educational, youth, and community programming. The second, which was completed last summer, includes the paved plaza and refurbishments to the Hitsville house. These included masonry work, wood repairs, painting, and a remounting of the Hitsville, U.S.A., sign at the front of the property. The basement of the building has also received extensive waterproofing after it suffered water damage.

In a statement, Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry said: “Welcoming guests back into Motown Museum is like welcoming family back home. We know this year will be unlike anything we’ve experienced before as we continue to make progress on the expansion. We appreciate the support of the community and Motown fans around the world as we continue to build a lasting legacy.”

