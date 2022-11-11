Mumford And Sons’ ‘Babel’ Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Colored Vinyl Edition

Mumford And Sons - 'Babel' artwork courtesy of Marcus Haney/Universal Music Group

Mumford & Sons are pleased to share details of a very special, limited edition 180g 10th anniversary vinyl version of their celebrated second album Babel.

The album was released in Autumn 2012, topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic in September 2012 for the first time, as the band’s profile soared right across the globe. It was first introduced on the 7 August of that year with first single, “I Will Wait,” as the band continued a sold-out headline tour of the US.

The record has since sold millions of copies worldwide (going 4 x platinum in both the US and UK alone). Babel won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2013, with Mumford & Sons taking home the British Group award at the 2013 BRIT Awards. In addition, Babel won the Juno Award for International Album of the Year also it was included in Q Magazine’s list of the 50 Greatest Albums of 2012.

Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait (Official Music Video)

This anniversary release features a variation of the photography originally featured on Babel, shot on location in West London by long-standing collaborator, the photographer Marcus Haney.

Babel followed the word-of-mouth success of the band’s debut album, Sigh No More, which debuted in October 2009 and slowly but surely sent Mumford & Sons stratospheric. Babel found the band stick close to the formula that had brought them such success, but the songs were bigger, bolder, and epic in scale. It was the fastest selling record of 2012 in the UK, and the second fastest record of the year in the US, behind only Taylor Swift’s Red.

Babel spawned some of Mumford & Sons’ biggest hits to date including “I Will Wait,” “Lover of the Light,” and “Hopeless Wanderer.” Since its release the album has racked up multi-platinum sales all over the world including quadruple platinum in the UK and a similar quadruple platinum yield in the US alone.

