Muni Long Peeks Into the Future With Her Performance Of ‘Time Machine’

Coming off of her three recent Grammy nominations, R&B singer Muni Long joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform “Time Machine” from her new album, Public Displays of Affection. Her performance on Fallon played like an extension of the “Time Machine” music video, which featured Long peeking into the past with a 60s-era telephone and a sleek dress.

The singer-songwriter was dressed in a gleaming, silver robot suit, dancing alongside masked dancers, wearing full helmets to cover their faces, akin to Daft Punk. The futuristic aesthetic was perfectly suited to Long’s timeless sound.

Recently nominated for three Grammys, including Best New Artist, as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for her TikTok sensation “Hrs And Hrs,” this year has proved to be a breakout moment for Long (real name Priscilla Renea.) She’s been writing for other artists with that same moniker, having been nominated for a Grammy in the past, but the 2023 Grammys will be the first time she is nominated for her solo work.

In an interview with Billboard, Long explains how the reception has felt: “I definitely cried for a couple of minutes because it was a relief,” Long said. “I feel really good. I feel very grateful. And it’s historic. My age [34], spending my own money, coming from my background — it was unheard-of stuff. I’m super grateful that the conversation is happening and that people are watching me, and then the messages I get about people being inspired, and they really do have stars in their eyes watching me, and that feels amazing.”

The most streamed and buzz-worthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of “Hrs And Hrs.” In addition to netting over 250 million streams and peaking at No.1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit No.17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tastemakers are still astonished over Muni’s triumphant performance of “Hrs And Hrs” at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles this summer.

More recently, the singer got into the holiday spirit, covering Earth Kitt’s 1959s standard, “Santa Baby,” exclusively for Apple Music.

