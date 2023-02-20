My Morning Jacket Announces UK And European Shows For 2023

My Morning Jacket - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

My Morning Jacket has announced news of a number of UK & European shows for May and June 2023. These are the band’s first in the UK/ EU since 2015.

Jim James and company will play headline shows in London and Manchester before heading to the continent for performances at Primavera Sound along with headline shows in Belgium and the Netherlands. Commenting on the dates, James says: “Hard to believe it’s been eight years since we played a show overseas and all that time passing has built up a lot of energy and is getting us so excited to be back out there playing music in some of our favourite spots around the globe! We can’t wait to see everyone and begin a new chapter!” May and June UK & EU live info below.

My Morning Jacket also recently announced news of three special co-headline US shows with their friends Fleet Foxes in August, teaming up for their first-ever shows together. The short tour will visit The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA, on August 18 & 19 and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 20.

The band’s critically-acclaimed self-titled ninth studio album came out in October 2021 via ATO Records. It was the band’s first new music since 2015’s Grammy Award-nominated The Waterfall and reaffirmed the rarefied magic that’s made My Morning Jacket so beloved, embedding every groove with moments of discovery, revelation, and ecstatic catharsis.

My Morning Jacket: 2023 UK & European dates:

May 30: London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 31: Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

June 3: Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 5: Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

June 6: Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

June 9: Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto

June 10: Madrid Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid.

