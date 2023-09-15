Comedian Nate Bargatze And UMG Nashville Announce Capitol Comedy Nashville

Nate Bargatze, ‘Hello World!’ - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Comedy Nashville

Universal Music Group Nashville has announced the launch of new label Capitol Comedy Nashville with flagship comedian Nate Bargatze. Capitol Comedy Nashville, a new comedy-centered imprint for the label group, brings Bargatze’s Hello, World! audio album to the masses today.

“Country music and comedy have always had a throughline connecting lifestyle and culture, sharing stories and character habits through humor,” says UMG Nashville Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe. “We’ve been forever linked going back to the early days of the Grand Ole Opry and classic country shows like Hee Haw where comedians shared billings with musical acts and helped us laugh at ourselves. As we are looking for further ways to reach audiences through storytelling, I feel there is no better time to re-link our comedy history together with the start of our new label, Capitol Comedy Nashville.”

“It is a great honor to announce Nate Bargatze as our first comedian signed to Capitol Comedy Nashville,” Mabe continues. “Nate is an amazing storyteller who uses his own hysterical anecdotes from his life to connect with audiences everywhere. Through his unassuming, self-deprecating humor, Nate has built an incredible fanbase with his stand-up comedy and he most recently broke attendance records in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. We are so excited to welcome Nate to our label, and we can’t wait to grow the next era of storytelling through comedy.”

“I have wanted to expand not only my comedy but also build a world with the many talented comedians I know,” shares Bargatze. “This partnership is one of the first steps and I’m very thankful to have a guide and platform with Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian with over twenty years of stand-up comedy success including Netflix specials The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American, and The Stand-ups.

