Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, More Lined Up For UMG Nashville’s Parade Of Trees

Reba McEntire's 'Ultimate Christmas'-themed tree. Photo: Gaylord Opryland

Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, and George Strait are among the major names taking part in Universal Music Group Nashville’s Parade of Trees, as part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 39th annual A Country Christmas event.

The display will feature Christmas trees decorated by many of the label group’s country superstars, also including Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Bryan, Maddie & Tae, Sam Hunt, and Tyler Hubbard. The artists have donated not only the trees but a series of “once in a lifetime” VIP experiences, which include fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Funds will benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation, providing scholarships and mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. This includes a new collaboration with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for the local Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Reba McEntire - The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) (Official Audio)

Says Reba McEntire: “The holidays are a special time when people come together to celebrate and be thankful for their blessings. This holiday season, I’m thankful I can help raise awareness for the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports the children and families of first responders who risk their lives every day to serve our communities. I hope everyone will go to charitystars.com/paradeoftrees to enter to win and support the families of this wonderful organization.”

The Parade of Trees is on display in Gaylord Opryland Resort’s Garden Conservatory and Cascades Atrium from now until January 10, 2023. It’s a self-guided tour of the Christmas trees decorated specifically to the artist’s style or album theme. Each VIP experience will be available for bid online at the website quoted by McEntire until January 10.

Keith Urban - Wild Hearts (Official Music Video)

Themes and experiences include McEntire’s red, green, and gold tree celebrating her Christmas album, The Ultimate Christmas Collection, paired with a VIP trip to New York City to see her live at Madison Square Garden; Urban’s tree, which represents his song “Wild Hearts” and is accompanied by the chance of a Live In Las Vegas flyaway, including travel and accommodations, a meet and greet, and hand-signed personalized guitar; Maddie & Tae’s “Every Night Every Morning” themed tree, with a Disney World Weekend Getaway including flights, hotel, passes, and signed merchandise; and Bryan’s “Country On” themed tree, with a Las Vegas VIP Experience that includes flights, hotel, VIP entrance, pre-show toast with Luke, and signed memorabilia).

The complete list of artist packages, also including VIP festival experiences, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade getaways, signed guitars, custom toy packages from Mattel, and more, can be viewed at www.charitystars.com/paradeoftrees. Visitors to Gaylord Opryland Resort can scan QR codes at each tree location to make a donation for the chance to win the designated artist’s VIP prize package. Fans can also bid on the sweepstakes online.