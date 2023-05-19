Nathan Galante Teams Up With Grupo Firme On ‘Y Soporta’

Nathan Galante, ‘Y Soporta’ - Photo: Courtesy of UMG

Nathan Galante, who is currently dominating the Billboard Regional Mexican chart, has recruited fellow Regional Mexican sensations Grupo Firme for a new single “Y Soporta.” Check it out below.

Nathan Galante, known as “the heartbroken musician,” continues to surprise us. After two live production albums and a tribute to great latin female performers with his production “Una Copa Por Cada Reina,” he releases his first single, “Y Soporta,” which serves as an introduction to his upcoming original production. In collaboration with Edgar Barrera and Horacio Palencia, they successfully merge the undeniable talent of Grupo Firme with Nathan’s interpretation, creating a delightful blend of sounds and voices from the very first note.

Grupo Firme, Nathan Galante - Y Soporta (LETRA)

“A song that everyone needs to send to their ex!,” exclaims Nathan Galante. “This song talks about how the person you once loved no longer holds that place, and how the plans you had together will now be with someone else. And so, your past love will have to endure this.”

Nathan Galante is already revolutionizing the regional Mexican music scene by writing successful songs for some of the most popular artists in the genre. He currently has six songs that have reached the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay Top 100, co-written with Horacio Palencia, Edgar Barrera, and Geovani Cabrera. These songs include “Ya Supérame” (Grupo Firme), “Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” (La Adictiva), “Cada Quien” (Grupo Firme/Maluma), “Ojos Cerrados” (Banda MS/Carin León), and “Que Vuelvas” (Carin León, Grupo Frontera).

According to BMI, Galante is “a Tijuana-born singer/songwriter who began singing at age four and writing songs in elementary school. Despite having no instrument at the time to accompany his words, he recognized his undeniable talent for sound and lyrics and started performing around Tijuana at private events and on local television programs. At 18, he made a promise to himself that he would become a professional songwriter, and he has since kept that promise.”

