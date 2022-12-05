Watch Nathaniel Rateliff Bring Bob Weir Onstage During Encore

Nathaniel Rateliff - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Last week, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats surprised the five hundred concertgoers at The Guild Theater in Menlo Park, CA with a special guest appearance from Bob Weir.

After the band’s blistering set, featuring songs from their critically acclaimed album The Future, Weir joined the group onstage for a four-song encore. Their duet included renditions of the Grateful Dead’s “Me and My Uncle,” Bob Dylan’s “Slow Train,” The Band’s “The Shape I’m In,” and an extended version of Weir’s classic, “The Other One.”



In addition, the sold-out event raised over raised over $250,000 for Rateliff’s foundation The Marigold Project, which is dedicated to economic, racial and social justice.

Of the foundation, Rateliff says, “We see ourselves as community members and neighbors. We have to figure out how to come together again, based in truth, understanding our history and peoples’ lived experiences. The Marigold Project is my way of doing something about problems I see when I’m on the road and at home in Denver. I hope you will join me in this journey, and we’ll find solutions together. My dad and I planted marigolds as ground cover. Marigolds do their fair share in feeding nectar to beneficial insects. They keep pests away, they taste good and they bloom like crazy. I think it’s a great metaphor for the work that I want to support, while getting all of you involved too.”

The band is also slated to play their biggest show ever at Denver’s Ball Arena on December 16. For Rateliff and the band, the sold-out performance holds special significance as it’s their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. Due to overwhelming demand, additional tickets to the show are now available for purchase via nathanielrateliff.com.

