NCT Dream Announce First U.S. Headline Tour

NCT Dream - Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

This week, NCT Dream announced that their “THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM” tour will be coming to the U.S. This marks the first, and likely not last, time the “My First and Last” singers will tour stateside.

The tour is set to kick off on April 5 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, followed by stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles before closing at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on April 21. The group will be playing a number of the same arenas fellow NCT subunit NCT 127 have played before, including the State Farm Arena and Toyota Center. Ticket sales begin this Friday, March 10, at 4 p.m. local time via AXS and Ticketmaster.

The U.S. shows are just one leg of a worldwide tour. NCT Dream are currently touring across Asia, with upcoming shows in Bangkok, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Then it’s off to Europe for shows in London, Paris, and Berlin before the group heads to New Jersey.

NCT Dream’s latest release was “Candy – Winter Special Mini Album,” which included the lead single “Candy,” a cover of former SM Entertainment label-mate H.O.T.’s 1996 hit, alongside original songs like “Graduation” and “Tangerine Love (Favorite)”.

Speaking to British GQ last year, NCT Dream’s Renjun reflected on touring since pandemic restrictions have been lifted: “it’s actually been a while since we were able to hear the voices and shouts and cheers that are given to us, but I think it was very impressive and very surprising to see so many fans come from different countries, from different places, and all just singing together in the same language to the same melody. It was a really touching moment that I feel is probably going to last for a while.”

Listen to the best of NCT Dream on Apple Music and Spotify.

‘NCT DREAM – THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM’ TOUR

April 5th Newark, NJ Prudential Center

April 7th Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

April 9th Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

April 12th Houston, TX Toyota Center

April 14th Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

April 18th Los Angeles, CA Honda Center

April 21st Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena