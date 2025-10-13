ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
SIGN UP

Nelson Share James Gunn-Directed Music Video

The first-ever video for ‘To Get Back To You’ features footage from the twin brothers’ appearance on Gunn’s show ‘Peacemaker.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Nelson, the multiplatinum South California hard rock duo, has shared the first-ever music video for “To Get Back To You.” The song features in the season two finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker, created, written, produced, and directed by James Gunn (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy). Gunnar and Matthew Nelson appeared in the episode and performed the single as the title character Peacemaker (John Cena) watched from the crowd.

The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue

Gunn, the DC Studios Co-Chairman/Co-C.E.O. also directed the video for “To Get Back To You,” which features footage from the episode, which is titled “Full Nelson” in honor of the band. “To Get Back To You” originally appeared on Nelson’s 2010 album Lightning Strikes Twice.

Later this year, the brothers will release their autobiography What Happened to Your Hair? Out December 16, the book will trace their musical and personal journeys. Nelson introduced their sound to the world with their 1990 full-length debut album, After The Rain. Recalling classic California pop-rock, the record produced four Billboard Hot 100 hits, namely “After The Rain,” “More Than Ever,” “Only Time Will Tell,” and “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection.”

Nelson - To Get Back to You (Official Music Video) 🎶 | Peacemaker S2 | DC

Click to load video

In the 35 years since, the sibling duo has released 19 full-length albums in total, including 2015’s Peace Out and the 2010 demo compilation Before the Rain. In 2022, they gathered their finest songs onto Greatest Hits (And Near Misses).

The Nelson brothers have their own UMe avenue, Stone Canyon Record Label. The imprint takes its name from the twins’ father, Ricky Nelson. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee helped establish the sound of American country rock. The twins’ grandparents pioneered radio and television with “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.” The Nelson twins helped earn the landmark achievement as the only family in history to have three successive generations of No. 1 hit makers.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top