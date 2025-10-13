Nelson Share James Gunn-Directed Music Video

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Nelson, the multiplatinum South California hard rock duo, has shared the first-ever music video for “To Get Back To You.” The song features in the season two finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker, created, written, produced, and directed by James Gunn (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy). Gunnar and Matthew Nelson appeared in the episode and performed the single as the title character Peacemaker (John Cena) watched from the crowd.

Gunn, the DC Studios Co-Chairman/Co-C.E.O. also directed the video for “To Get Back To You,” which features footage from the episode, which is titled “Full Nelson” in honor of the band. “To Get Back To You” originally appeared on Nelson’s 2010 album Lightning Strikes Twice.

Later this year, the brothers will release their autobiography What Happened to Your Hair? Out December 16, the book will trace their musical and personal journeys. Nelson introduced their sound to the world with their 1990 full-length debut album, After The Rain. Recalling classic California pop-rock, the record produced four Billboard Hot 100 hits, namely “After The Rain,” “More Than Ever,” “Only Time Will Tell,” and “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection.”

Nelson - To Get Back to You (Official Music Video) 🎶 | Peacemaker S2 | DC

In the 35 years since, the sibling duo has released 19 full-length albums in total, including 2015’s Peace Out and the 2010 demo compilation Before the Rain. In 2022, they gathered their finest songs onto Greatest Hits (And Near Misses).

The Nelson brothers have their own UMe avenue, Stone Canyon Record Label. The imprint takes its name from the twins’ father, Ricky Nelson. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee helped establish the sound of American country rock. The twins’ grandparents pioneered radio and television with “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.” The Nelson twins helped earn the landmark achievement as the only family in history to have three successive generations of No. 1 hit makers.