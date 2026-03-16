Noah Kahan Shares ‘Porch Light’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Noah Kahan has shared a new single. “Porch Light” is the latest offering off the Vermont musician’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, The Great Divide, which is out April 24th via Mercury Records.

The song was written by Kahan alongside producer Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Bon Iver) during their first-ever session together, and produced by Kahan, Dessner, and producer and Stick Season collaborator Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Koe Wetzel). It was recorded between Dessner’s famed Long Pond Studio in Hudson, NY and Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville.

In January, Kahan released the album’s title track, “The Great Divide,” which was the second biggest song debut of 2026 and Kahan’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart. The single also debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, becoming Kahan’s highest charting song of his career surpassing “Stick Season.”

Noah Kahan - Porch Light (Official Lyric Video)

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This summer, Kahan will bring both songs on the road during his sold-out The Great Divide Tour, which has sold more than 1 million tickets to date. The North American leg includes four record-breaking performances at Boston’s Fenway Park—making Kahan the first artist ever to play and sell out four nights at the iconic venue. The 30-date stadium tour kicks off with back-to-back nights on June 11th and 12th in Orlando, FL before heading to Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more, wrapping on August 31st in Seattle, WA. Gigi Perez will support on all dates, with Annabelle Dinda joining on the majority of shows.

A documentary about the musician, titled Noah Kahan: Out of Body, is coming soon to Netflix. Premiering on March 16th at SXSW, the film captures Kahan as he begins to work on The Great Divide while facing the mounting pressure following the breakout success of Stick Season.

Buy Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide here.