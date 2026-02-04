Noah Kahan Announces The Great Divide Stadium Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Noah Kahan‘s “Great Divide” era is officially here. Shortly after debuting the music video for his new track, “The Great Divide,” in a commercial aired during the 2026 Grammy Awards, the Vermont-born songwriter has confirmed a North American stadium tour set for this summer. The Great Divide, Kahan’s fourth studio album, will arrive on April 24.

The Great Divide tour will begin on June 11 in Orlando, Florida. Stops include two nights at Boston’s Fenway Park, plus gigs at the Rose Bowl in LA, Citi Field in New York, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and more. Gigi Perez will join the tour as support.

Two days before debuting “The Great Divide” during the Grammys, Kahan released the single digitally. Recorded at Vermont’s Guilford Sound, the track proved that fans are eager for new music from the folk star: it marked his highest streaming launch to date.

When Kahan shared the song, it immediately went to No.1 on the Spotify Top Songs USA Chart and No.3 on the Top Songs Global Chart.

The album, which is also titled The Great Divide, was produced by producer Gabe Simon, who also helmed Stick Season. For the new LP, Kahan also recruited Aaron Dessner. The Great Divide was recorded at a secluded farm outside of Nashville, Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville and at Dessner’s Long Pond Studio in New York.

Though “The Great Divide” was previously unreleased, Kahan has played the song at live shows since 2024. He told British GQ that same year that the song was inspired by a friendship in which he and his pal would smoke and drink to excess, expecting that imbibing would ease some tension brought about by emotional barriers. It never did. “There was an atmosphere of pain where we were,” Kahan explained. “But we would never speak about it because of a stigma that you shouldn’t be a baby and talk about feelings.”

