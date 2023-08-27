Rising R&B Star Noby Shares ‘Let Me Drown’

NOBY, ‘Let Me Drown’ - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records

Rising alt-R&B artist and Alabama native NOBY has unveiled a brand new blissful single entitled “Let Me Drown.” The song is out now via Motown Records.

The track layers mesmerizing chimes above uplifting piano and a sparse, loose beat. Atop this sonic backdrop, NOBY flexes his versatility as a vocalist. He leans into the production with an enchanting melodic delivery on the verses before confidently carrying the chorus, singing, “I heard it taste like water, let me drown.” It highlights the nuances of his dynamic and diverse approach to R&B.

Let Me Drown

The single arrives on the heels of “Before.” Beyond plugs from the likes of BET and more, THISISRNB praised, “Vulnerable displays like what he did on ‘Before,’ shows that he’s been taking notes from the veterans before his time.” Additionally, The Garnette Report hailed him as, “R&B Music Newest Sensation.”

In 2020 NOBY released The Truest, a gorgeous, patient record that showcased his unimpeachable voice and knack for building and releasing tension. (The Truest includes breakout hit “What You Want,” which introduced NOBY to hundreds of thousands of listeners in a single moment.)

He’s also brought that ability to control the mood of a room into the physical realm, joining Yung Bleu on tour, helping export his unique sound to the world. With “Before,” NOBY proves he can construct a full realized universe all his own.

Inspired by the sounds of rock music and gospel that he grew up listening to, NOBY, a singer-songwriter, and producer hailing from Alabama is currently creating his own version of alt R&B. As a songwriter, he unleashes compelling, narrative-driven songs that expose his innermost ideals on love, heartbreak, and more. After he initially linked up with Yung Bleu, the two collaborated on the track “Come By At 12” before joining the artist on tour. NOBY, a college-graduate engineer, uses his affinity for mathematics to create his music fully grasping the concept of production.

Buy or stream “Let Me Drown.”