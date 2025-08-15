Olivia Dean Shares New Single ‘Man I Need’

Cover: Courtesy Of Capitol Records

Olivia Dean has announced her next album. The Art Of Loving, which marks the British singer-songwriter’s second studio album, is due out on September 26th.

Today, Dean also released a new single from the record, ‘Man I Need,’ accompanied by a music video directed by Jake Erland. In the clip, Dean debates what her perfect man might look like as multiple different suitors compete for her affections against the backdrop of a studio lot.

“‘Man I Need’ is a song about knowing how you deserve to be loved and not being afraid to ask for it,” Dean shared in a statement. “It’s forward, sexy, fun! It’s made for dancing!”

‘Man I Need’ is the third release from The Art Of Loving, following ‘Nice to Each Other’ and ‘Lady Lady.’ Earlier this month, Dean also shared a full tracklist for the record, which compiles 12 songs in all. She recorded the bulk of the record in East London, as she detailed in an Instagram post.

“We made most of this album in a studio we built in a house in East London,” she wrote on Instagram. “For 8 weeks we lived in the house of loving! I brought my piano from home and all my favourite people and tried to create things that felt like warmth. Here you have a piece of my heart!”

Dean released her debut album, Messy, in 2023. Across her career, she has also released five EPs and collaborated with the likes of Sam Fender, Rudimental, and Loyle Carner.

Stream ‘Man I Need’ and pre-save The Art of Loving here.