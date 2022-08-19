P. Yungin Returns With New Single ‘Solitary’

P. Yungin – Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records

P. Yungin has returned with his new single “Solitary,” his first solo release on Never Broke Again and Motown Records.

The Florida rapper, who is a member of the Youngest Never Broke Again collective spearheaded by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, previously participated on the Never Broke Again Volume 1 compilation, featuring on the tracks “Choppa Dance,” “Did Me Wrong,” “Tweet Bird,” “Red Steps,” and more.

Prior to that, Yungin shared a series of singles independently, including the most recent “Unbothered.” Now, he’s making a statement with “Solitary,” rapping over a piano melody and skittering beat.

P Yungin - Solitary (Official Visualizer)

As well as the Never Broke Again Volume 1 compilation, Yungin also featured on the 2022 record Green Flag Activity, delivering a standout verse on the track “Pull Up Actin” alongside YoungBoy Never Broke Again. That effort saw head-nodding production bobbing and weaving through jittery 808s and a punchy beat.

YoungBoy NBA traded bars with Yungin before an instantly infectious hook popped off. “Pull up acting, I got diamonds in my necklace/I got money in my pockets and I’m flexing,” YoungBoy rapped, before Yungin jumped in: “I blew 20 at 15, look at how my diamonds hitting.”

The rising rapper’s star has been steadily on the ascent since the release of his 2020 single “I’m On,” which also boasted an assist from YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Following that, he kept up his momentum with his debut project, Demons Everywhere I Go, which featured 15 songs tackling hard-hitting Southern instrumentals with stories from the reality of the environment he grew up in.

According to a press release, the fledgling star is working on a new solo project that is expected to arrive later in 2022.

Meanwhile, the third project from the partnership between Never Broke Again, and Motown Records is said to be coming soon, following Never Broke Again Volume 1 and Green Flag Activity.

Buy or stream “Solitary.”