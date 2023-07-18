Paul McCartney Announces New Podcast ‘A Life In Lyrics’

Paul McCartney A Life In Lyrics - Artwork: Courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR

Paul McCartney has announced the details of his new podcast McCartney: A Life In Lyrics, which he will present alongside poet Paul Muldoon.

The first series of the podcast, co-produced by Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts, will begin to be released on September 20. Each episode will be devoted to a different song with the first season covering Beatles hits and solo/Wings cuts like like “Eleanor Rigby,” “Back in the USSR,” “Let It Be,” “When Winter Comes,” “Penny Lane,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Here Today,” “Live and Let Die,” “Magical Mystery Tour,” “Jenny Wren,” “Too Many People,” and “Helter Skelter.”

McCartney and Muldoon previously collaborated on the 2021 book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which is set to be in a similar vein to the upcoming podcast.

Episodes will be available to stream on a weekly basis unless fans are subscribed to Pushkin+, enabling them to listen to the first single all at once on September 20. A second series has already been confirmed for February 2024.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon explains in the prologue episode, which is available to stream now. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

“Paul McCartney is one of the most groundbreaking, gifted artists of all time, and his songs have elevated and given meaning to so many moments in so many of our lives—so the chance to launch a podcast that tells the stories behind those songs…it’s a once-in-a-lifetime project,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.

He added: “‘McCartney: A Life in Lyrics’ will be a first-hand, first-of-its-kind account of his creative process – that has shaped and inspired multiple generations across the globe. We simply could not be more excited to partner with Sir McCartney, Paul Muldoon, executive producer Malcolm Gladwell and Pushkin Industries to bring these stories to listeners everywhere.”

Listen to McCartney: A Life in Lyrics.