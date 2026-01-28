‘Paul McCartney: Man On The Run’ Documentary To Be Released In Theaters

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, a new documentary on the legendary songwriter, is set to hit theaters for one night only, on Thursday, February 19. The movie, hitting theaters courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing, will be showing across the world. Tickets will be available beginning on February 4 at manontherun.film. In addition to the film, each theatrical screening will feature a conversation between Paul McCartney and Morgan Neville.

The new feature-length film directed by Morgan Neville, asks one simple question: “What happens when you wake up the morning after leaving the most important rock band of all time?”

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

The film captures McCartney’s era following the release of his first solo album, McCartney, in April of 1970.The film hones in on one of the most fascinating eras of the singer’s career, from his Beatles departure to the massive renown earned by his new band, Wings. The film incorporates archival footage and Linda McCartney’s photographs, plus interviews with Paul, Linda, Mary, and Stella McCartney; a number of Wings band members; Sean Ono Lennon; Mick Jagger; Chrissie Hynde; and more.

In a trailer that was unveiled earlier this month, McCartney stated: “The Beatles had been my whole life, really. When we split up, I thought I’d never write another note of music ever. I had a fear of being a grown-up. I felt very depressed. But I was very lucky because I had Linda.”

“I’ve always loved the Beatles, but Wings was the band putting out records when I was young,” Neville said of the documentary. “I remember buying them in stores and obsessing over them. Having a chance to revisit this time with Paul took me back like it took him back. In many cases, Paul hadn’t thought about those times in many years. So really it was a sense of rediscovering things together.”

In other Wings news, last fall, the band released a career-spanning anthology, which McCartney personally oversaw. The multi-format anthology — which features hits like “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” and “Live and Let Die” — was made available in a 3LP color vinyl collection, 2CD and Blu-ray, as well as 1CD and 1LP versions.

