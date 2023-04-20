Pearl Jam Announces New 2023 US Tour Dates

Pearl Jam – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PJ

Pearl Jam has announced a slew of new 2023 US tour dates, which will kick off in Minneapolis in August.

The iconic grunge band will perform nine shows in August and September, making stops in St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth, and Austin. It will be joined by special guests Inhaler as support for the dates in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Austin, with the opening act for the other shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

With the new tour dates, Pearl Jam will try to protect fans by giving access to fairly priced tickets, the majority of which will be provided to members of its Ten Club fan club. Tickets will be non-transferable in all states except Illinois, where it is prohibited by law. In a press release, the band apologized to fans in the state “who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.”

PJ Premium tickets will also be sold, with those seats located in a variety of preferred locations and will account for approximately 10 percent of the ticket inventory per show. They are priced at market rate to offset touring costs while also keeping prices low for the rest of the ticket inventory. PJ Premium tickets will be available through a Verified Fan sale, along with regularly priced tickets.

The 2023 US tour marks the first time Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing, which means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees.

A special pre-sale for members of the Ten Club who held membership on April 19, 2023, will begin today. General public tickets will then be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration. The registration window is open now through 5pm PT on April 25 – you can register here. The Verified Fan sale will then begin on April 28 at 10am local time.

Last year, Pearl Jam committed to addressing its carbon footprint as a touring band with an initiative that saw the band pledging to pay $200 per ton of CO2 used on its Gigaton tour. Globally, the carbon offset market varies, but the average amount paid per ton of CO2 is between $1-15.

Listen to the best of Pearl Jam on Apple Music and Spotify. View Pearl Jam’s tour itinerary below.

Aug 31 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sep 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL — United Center

Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sep 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sep 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sep 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sep 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center