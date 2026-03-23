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Pentatonix Share ‘Heaven On Earth’

The a cappella quintet teamed up with the mega-producer Poo Bear for their first non-holiday original single in five years.

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Pentatonix Heaven On Earth
Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Pentatonix have shared their first non-holiday original single in five years. The vocal quintet recorded “Heaven On Earth” with the Grammy-winning mega-producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey). “Heaven on Earth” is out now via Republic Records.

The song expands on the group’s signature a cappella foundation and embraces stadium-sized pop production while maintaining a sense of intimacy. The positive message prioritizes love and gratitude. The group calls “Heaven On Earth” the group’s “safest space we’ve ever made.”

Per vocalist Mitch Grassi, “Working with Poo Bear is an eye-opening experience. He’s a master musician and knows how to get the best out of a vocalist. ‘Heaven On Earth’ is such a beautiful, heartfelt song, and, in collaborating with Poo Bear, we were all able to imbue our performances with smoky sultriness, and an air of reflective gratitude for the loved one we praise through the lyrics.”

Poo Bear added, “I’m absolutely thrilled for Pentatonix to be releasing ‘Heaven On Earth.’ This song is extremely special to me and it’s an honor for Pentatonix to call it their own. Looking forward to the world receiving it!!! HBD!!!”

Pentatonix will embark on an extensive European arena tour this Spring. Those shows kick off April 7 at MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary before heading across mainland Europe and the UK, including a stop at London’s iconic The O2 Arena. The tour concludes at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 3. Finally, Pentatonix will take the stage at Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka, Japan on August 14 and Tokyo, Japan on August 16.

Pentatonix - Heaven On Earth (Official Video)

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Last year, Pentatonix released Christmas In The City, a 16-track album that “celebrates the magic of Christmastime in New York” and features a blend of holiday classics and brand-new originals. The album included the single “Bah Humbug” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” The latter reached #1 on the U.S. Radio Holiday chart, while Christmas in the City bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart, marking their 11th consecutive Top 10 entry on the respective chart.

Listen to Pentatonix’s “Heaven On Earth” here.

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