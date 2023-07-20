Peter Frampton Prepares For San Diego Trip To Receive Myositis Association Award

Peter Frampton - Photo: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Peter Frampton will be in San Diego on September 9 to receive the 2023 Patient Ambassador Award in person from the Myositis Association. The previously-announced award is in recognition of his work as a member of the myositis community “who has demonstrated extraordinary effort and success raising awareness of myositis diseases within the larger community,” and for sharing his story in public and offering a message of inspiration and hope.

Frampton was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis (IBM) in 2019, since which time he has fought to raise awareness of the rare condition, a group of muscle diseases that cause severe weakness, fatigue, and disability. He will receive the honor during the annual Heroes in the Fight Awards Ceremony, which takes place in conjunction with TMA’s Annual Patient Conference in San Diego September 7-10.

The guitar hero also established the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins where he is himself being treated. During his 2019 Farewell Tour, $1 of every ticket sold was donated to the fund, along with proceeds from T-shirt sales. Further, on several occasions, he has provided motivational messaging directly to those who live with the diseas via video presentations for TMA conferences and fundraisers.

John McClun, former chair of TMA’s Board of Directors and an IBM patient himself, says: “Peter Frampton provides inspiration and hope to the thousands of myositis patients across the country. His message – ‘It’s not life threatening, it’s life changing’ – is a most powerful antidote for the fear and loss experienced by those who live with this disabling condition that has no treatment and no cure.”

There is as yet no treatment for inclusion body myositis, but the Myositis Association reports that scientists are currently recruiting patients for a number of clinical trials, in the hope of finding an effective therapy.

