Petey Releases New Album ‘USA’

Petey, ‘USA’ - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Petey has released his second studio album and first for Capitol Records, USA. To mark the occasion, the Detroit-born, Chicago-bred, L.A. based singer-songwriter will be enjoying the great American pastime as he throws out the first pitch at this afternoon’s Cubs vs. Rockies game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. On Saturday, September 23, he’ll do an in-store signing at Reckless Records’ N. Milwaukee Avenue location in Chicago.

Praised by The New Yorker for his “earnest songs and absurd TikToks,” Petey will be bringing his USA tour to 10 states (and one Canadian province), beginning with a November 3 show at Terminal West in Atlanta. The headlining run will include shows at NYC’s Irving Plaza (November 11) and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (December 6).

Recorded mainly at Gold-Diggers Sound in L.A. with co-producers Aidan Christopher Spiro and John DeBold, USA came to life with equal parts intention and spontaneity. “For me making music has always been like throwing spaghetti at the wall, and working with John and Aidan allowed me to be reckless and experimental while giving each song the care it deserved,” says Petey, who plays guitar, bass, drums, and synth on USA. “It helped me fulfill the only real goal I had for the album, which was to make sure every single song would be super-fun to play live.”

﻿To that end, “Family of Six” unfolds in dance-ready grooves as Petey shares a fantastically surreal meditation on gender expression. Under the watchful eye of an animatronic reindeer, Petey tries on a variety of professions that could conceivably support a “Family of Six” in the official video for the track.

The follow-up to his 2022 full-length debut Lean Into Life, USA finds Petey building on his idiosyncratic but viscerally charged breed of alt-pop/rock and baring his soul about all the endless things that keep him up at night.

Buy or stream USA.