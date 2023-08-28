Petey Shares New Single ‘The Freedom To F__k Off’

Petey - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Petey returns with “The Freedom to F__k Off,” a fitting anthem for the waning days of summer. Blending humor and heartfelt introspection, Petey considers the nature of happiness, ultimately opting to embrace fatherhood over solipsism. He wrote and produced the song with Aidan Christopher Spiro and John DeBold. Check it out below.

“The Freedom to F__k Off” is from USA, Petey’s first album for Capitol Records, which will be released on September 22. USA is available for pre-order now, alongside special merchandise and fan packs.

Petey - The Freedom To F*** Off

Things have been cooking up for Petey. Not only was he featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music, but he was named a VEVO DSCVR artist and was recently nominated for a Streamy award.

The Chicago-bred, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter will celebrate the release of USA with a tour of the States. The headlining run will kick off on November 3 at Terminal West in Atlanta and include shows at NYC’s Irving Plaza (November 11) and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (December 6). Tickets are available at Petey’s official website.

The follow-up to his 2022 full-length debut Lean Into Life, USA finds Petey baring his soul about all the endless things that keep him up at night. As he muses on everything from masculinity to anxiety to the very nature of human existence, he drifts between warmhearted sincerity and delightfully warped humor—a deeply affecting dynamic that also defines the absurdist alt-comedy that’s earned him a massive following on TikTok and over 300 million combined views.

Built on his idiosyncratic but viscerally charged breed of alt-pop/rock, USA ultimately brings a gloriously strange convergence of comfort, catharsis, and unrelenting joy.

“The Freedom to F__k Off” is the third single from USA. UPROXX praised “Did I Mention I’m Sorry” as “a volcanic explosion of indie rock that unexpectedly goes from lo-fi to anthemic…” Billboard said, “‘I’ll Wait’ is injected with the kind of hopeful energy that accompanies reaching the next level. On the surging song, Petey sings of universally felt struggles over an unrelenting drumbeat and crunchy guitar…”

Pre-order USA.