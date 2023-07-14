Philly Goats’ PGS Spence Shares New Single ‘Buckle Up’

Philly Goats - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for VIBE x Def Jam Recordings

Philly Goats member PGS Spence has shared a new single entitled “Buckle Up” via Def Jam Recordings. Once again, the rapidly rising Philadelphia “blick” dance trio Philly Goats—D Sturdy, Sou, and PGS Spence—meet overwhelming fan demand with this high-energy anthem. The group initially shared a short teaser of the audio online, and it exploded on TikTok with over one million creates and counting.

Now, the track kicks into high gear with samples of wailing police sirens, swerving, and screeching tires. It crashes into a warning, “Sit the f__k back,” as the chantable chorus repeats at a breakneck pace.

Buckle Up

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

This fall, the trio will support WanMor on the Scream Tour ’23 Next Up across North America. They join a stacked bill hosted by Kayla Nicole and featuring WanMor, That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philly Goats are on fire of late. YouTube named them a “Trending Artist On The Rise,” while The FADER touted “Get Off The Wall” as a “song of the summer 2023 candidate.”

Just a snippet of the latter swept social media into a frenzy, inspiring over one million TikTok creates and counting so far. The group update the classic melody from Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down On It” and sped it up for Gen Z.

As a result, it possesses the power to ignite any dancefloor with its swaggering horns, four-on-the-floor thump, and quotable rhymes. Ultimately, it issues a gleeful invitation to move, “I see you up over there on that wall, girl. You better get up off that wall!”

Philly Goats uphold a legacy of high-energy club music, yet they also pave their own lane in the modern movement with airtight rapping and soaring singalongs. Already a group on the rise, Philly Goats are looking to take over the rap game.

Buy or stream “Buckle Up.”