Philly Goats Bring The Summer Heat On New Single ‘Get Off The Wall’

Already a “song of the summer 2023 candidate” according to The FADER, rapidly rising Philadelphia “hipdance” trio Philly Goats—D Sturdy, Sou, and PGS Spence—have shared their anxiously awaited new single “Get Off The Wall” out now via Def Jam Recordings.

Just a snippet has already taken social media by storm, inspiring over one million TikTok creates and counting so far. The guys update the classic melody from Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down On It” and speed it up for Gen Z. As a result, it possesses the power to ignite any dancefloor with its swaggering horns, four-on-the-floor thump, and quotable rhymes. Ultimately, it issues a gleeful invitation to move, “I see you up over there on that wall, girl. You better get up off that wall!”

Get Off The Wall

Philly Goats uphold a legacy of high-energy club music, yet they also pave their own lane in the modern movement with airtight rapping and soaring singalongs. It’s no wonder Pitchfork hailed them among “The Next Generation of Club Rap” and proclaimed, “It’s an escape.”

Meanwhile, last month’s banger “X Em” continues to gain traction with 557K YouTube views on the music video. Inciting widespread applause, The FADER asserted, “No matter what anyone says, the Philly Goats remain the blueprint for all-ages fun.” Pitchfork proclaimed, “Like the rest of Philly Goats’ music and videos, it’s pure, unadulterated fun.” Teen Vogue attested, “The collective has evolved the sound that upholds the essence of dollar parties, teen dance cyphers, and tangin’ to no end in a way that Gen-Z craves and TikTok can’t go without.”

Over the past year, Philly Goats have captivated audiences with a sharp and show stopping style. The trio has loudly emerged as the face of the “hip dance” movement in Philadelphia. The guys have incited one viral moment after another, building up to “X EM.” Just the snippet inspired over 251K “creates” on TikTok and nearly 100 million views. Additionally, they recently through OnTheRadar for a captivating performance of “X EM.”

