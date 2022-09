Genesis - Photo: Patrick Balls and Martin Griffin

Phil Collins and his bandmates in Genesis have sold both their publishing rights and master recordings to Concord Music for $300 million.

The purchase covers Collins’ solo career, solo recordings from keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford, and music they made together in Genesis.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Concord President Bob Valentine said he hopes to introduce Collins’ music to a wider audience. “In the world we live in today with Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, all these things that drive consumption of older music,” he said, “there are definitely ways for us as a record company to bring some of this music back to life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in March, Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford played together on stage as Genesis for the last time at an emotionally-charged O2 Arena . Former frontman Peter Gabriel was in the audience as The Last Domino? tour came to its final show.

“Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the audience. “It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis. After tonight, we’ll all have to get real jobs.” Revealing that Gabriel was in the crowd, he joked: “Maybe he’s the one shouting for ‘Supper’s Ready,’ I don’t know.” The official Twitter page for the WorldofGenesis.com fan site posted a backstage photo featuring Gabriel, Collins, and longtime friend and former Genesis tour manager Richard McPhail.

Phil’s daughter, actor Lily Collins, wrote on Instagram: “Tonite marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever. Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice. So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end.

Listen to the best of Genesis on Apple Music and Spotify.