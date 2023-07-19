Philly Goats’ PGS Spence Shares Video For ‘Buckle Up’

PGS Spence, ‘Buckle Up’ - Photo: YouTube/Def Jam Recordings

Philly Goats member PGS Spence has unveiled the music video for his explosive new single “Buckle Up” via Def Jam Recordings.

In the big screen-worthy visual, he pulls off a high-stakes bank heist and hits the freeway. Between his slick dance moves in the vault, the fast pace video matches his lyrical blitz as the clip turns into an old school video game-style animation. Fittingly, it culminates with the message “Mission Passed – Respect!”

The track kicks into high gear with samples of wailing police sirens, swerving, and screeching tires. It crashes into a warning, “Sit the f__k back,” as the chantable chorus repeats at a breakneck pace.

This fall, the trio will support WanMor on the Scream Tour ’23 Next Up across North America. They join a stacked bill hosted by Kayla Nicole and featuring WanMor, That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris.

Philly Goats are on fire of late. YouTube named them a “Trending Artist On The Rise,” while The FADER touted “Get Off The Wall” as a “song of the summer 2023 candidate.”

Just a snippet of the latter swept social media into a frenzy, inspiring over one million TikTok creates and counting so far. The group update the classic melody from Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down On It” and sped it up for Gen Z.

As a result, it possesses the power to ignite any dancefloor with its swaggering horns, four-on-the-floor thump, and quotable rhymes. Ultimately, it issues a gleeful invitation to move, “I see you up over there on that wall, girl. You better get up off that wall!”

Philly Goats uphold a legacy of high-energy club music, yet they also pave their own lane in the modern movement with airtight rapping and soaring singalongs. Already a group on the rise, Philly Goats are looking to take over the rap game.

Buy or stream “Buckle Up.”