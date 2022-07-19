Pi’erre Bourne Announces ‘Good Movie’ World Tour

Pi’erre Bourne - Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Grammy Award winning rapper and producer Pi’erre Bourne has announced his Good Movie World Tour. Poised to be his most massive tour to date, Pi’erre is set to perform across North America before heading overseas to the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American dates kick off in Houston on Tuesday, September 6 and will wrap in Seattle at The Showbox on October 19. Bourne will go on to perform across the globe with dates in Dublin, Berlin, London, Paris, and more.

Tickets for Pi’erre Bourne’s Good Movie World Tour will go on-sale on Friday, July 22 starting at 10am local time. Citi is the official card of the North American dates for the Good Movie World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 19 at 12pm ET until Thursday, July 21 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour announcement follows the release of Pi’erre’s latest collaborative project with legendary artist Juicy J titled Big Space Pimpin. The project received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, The Fader, Stereogum, Complex, Hypebeast, Uproxx, Paste Magazine, and many more. Ahead of the tour, this summer Pi’erre will also perform at Lollapalooza.

Pi’erre Bourne Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 06 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Wed Sep 07 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Thu Sep 08 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Sat Sep 10 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Mon Sep 12 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Tue Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Thu Sep 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Mon Sep 19 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Fri Sep 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sat Sep 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Mon Sep 26 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Wed Sep 28 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Thu Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 02 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Mon Oct 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Oct 05 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sat Oct 08 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom*

Tue Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Oct 12 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Fri Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Oct 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Mon Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue Oct 18 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

Wed Oct 19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

Wed Nov 02 – Dublin, IE – The Academy*

Thurs Nov 03 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg*

Fri Nov 04 – Antwerpen, BE – Trix*

Sun Nov 06 – Stockholm, SE – Klubben*

Mon Nov 07 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumphuset*

Tues Nov 08 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater*

Weds Nov 09 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom*

Fri Nov 11 – Warsaw, PL – The Box*

Sat Nov 12 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna*

Mon Nov 14 – Vienna, AT – Flex*

Tues Nov 15 – Zurich, CH – Exil*

Thus Nov 17 – Bristol, UK – Fiddlers*

Sat Nov 19 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Institute 2*

Sun Nov 20 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2*

Mon Nov 21 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom*

Weds Nov 23 – Lille, FR – Black Lab*

Nov 24 – Paris, FR – Elysée Montmartr*

Tues Dec 13 – Brisbane, AU – Triffid*

Weds Dec 14 – Melbourne, AU – 170 Russell*

Fri Dec 16 – Sydney, AU – Metro Theatre*

Sat Dec 17 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation*

*Non Live Nation Date