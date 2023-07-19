Post Malone Surprises Fans With Times Square Performance

Post Malone - Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Yesterday, July 18, Post Malone became the first artist to ever perform at the TSX stage, which is situated in the middle of Times Square in New York City.

“I’m so happy the rain cleared up so we can hang out, ladies and gentlemen,” Malone said to the surprised fans who gathered to watch his performance. “I just wanted to say to everybody who came to hang out I’m so grateful and so very honored to be kicking this off. This is the coolest venue in the f_____g universe. I’m super nervous and super happy you guys came out.”

He added, “I’m the first guy to do this, and I was super terrified because I know everyone has a busy day and a busy schedule…I have a new album coming out later this month and I’m super excited to play you something off the new record that hasn’t been released yet. Hopefully, I don’t f__k it up.” He then went into “Enough Is Enough.”

Last week, Posty revealed his Vevo Official Live Performance of “Overdrive” off his new album Austin. The new album is set to arrive on July 28. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

“These videos really showcase how special this new album is to me,” said Post Malone, “I’m extremely lucky to be able to bring the songs to life with Vevo. Thank you all so very much for watching and listening.”

Post Malone closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that was fun, warm, inviting and relatable. “Overdrive” opens in a living room that feels both open and minimal, with various lamps illuminating the retro, wood-paneled walls. The camera closely follows Post as he belts through the space, circling around various instruments and stereo equipment. As the song comes to a close, he lies down on a burnt orange couch and covers his face.

Pre-order Austin.