Precious Pepala Continues To Make Waves With Second Single ‘Looking For Trouble’

Precious Pepala - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

On her latest single “Looking For Trouble,” rising singer and songwriter Precious Pepala is putting a spotlight on a difficult conversation in hopes of standing up for her generation. Released via Interscope Records and Darkroom Records,” Looking For Trouble” discusses rape culture and the victim blaming that often accompanies it.

“It addresses the unfortunately relatable feeling of fear when walking alone at night as a female,” Precious shared in a statement. “The lyrics also address the way that victims of sexual abuse are all too commonly questioned about things such as their clothing, actions or level of intoxication as if to justify predatory behavior.”

“And her daddy will say she was playin’ with fire / Blame the sheep for her clothes / If the wolves were to find her,” she sings with weighted emotion. “Maybe that’s why she hides in the dark / Maybe that’s why she hides her scars.”

Precious added: “I feel very passionately about discussing this subject matter through my music and I hope this song acts as a conversation starter, because these issues need to be discussed until we see change.”

With “Looking For Trouble,” the 17-year-old singer and songwriter is making a statement about the issues that matter to her as an artist. Only her second single, the release follows her debut “My Eyes Only” shared earlier this month.

Precious has goals of building her career in the vein of powerhouse performers with a message like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga. In her songwriting, the young artist spotlights insecurities, social anxiety, love, and heartbreak with careful vulnerability.

“The song is very personal and shows a vulnerable side that I rarely let people see, and I wanted to show that vulnerability in a simple but beautiful way,” Precious shared of her debut single. “Seeing my creative vision come to life is really exciting and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Stream or purchase “Looking For Trouble.”