Rae Sremmurd Shares Video For ‘Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)’

Rae Sremmurd, ‘Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)’ - Photo: YouTube/Interscope Records

Hitmakers Rae Sremmurd released the visual for their single “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold),” a highlight of their just-released fourth album SREMM 4 LIFE.

“My lean’s gone cold, I’m wonderin’ why I got out of bed at all,” Swae Lee sings over mournful piano and booming bass on the chorus, which interpolates Dido’s 2000 hit “Thank You,” before Slim Jxmmi chimes in. “Started off in last place,” he raps. “I always had faith, never saw no competition.” Rae Sremmurd makes the familiar melody their own as evidenced by the song’s growing virality and streaming success.

Filmed while on The Twelve Carat Tour alongside Post Malone, who appears in the video, the video finds hip-hop’s favorite siblings cutting it up all over the U.K. and beyond, showcasing their magnetic brand of performing, while enjoying all the highlights of a European tour. Spliced throughout is footage of the pair wowing enormous audiences on stage, as well shots of Swae recording on his own.

“Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” is the third single from SREMM 4 LIFE, following the club-ready “Tanisha (Pump That)” and the trumpet-laden “Royal Flush” featuring Young Thug. Other tracks include “Origami,” produced by Mike Will Made It, and “Flaunt It/Cheap,” which is a rapid-fire club banger that deftly incorporates 90s house sounds. From top to bottom, the album is among the year’s very best rap offerings.

Fans of the duo would expect nothing less. Their first two albums, 2015’s SremmLife and the following year’s SremmLife 2, were each certified Platinum, and the latter spawned the group’s first No.1 hit, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Black Beatles” which is now 7x platinum.

SR3MM, from 2018, was groundbreaking in its own way, a triple-disc effort that saw each brother get his own LP’s worth of space to work solo, before tying them back together. It featured 3x platinum selling single “Powerglide” and platinum selling single “Guatemala.” The album also included guest appearances by Juicy J, Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, and The Weeknd, among others.

Buy or stream SREMM 4 LIFE.