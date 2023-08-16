Rae Sremmurd Share Music Video For ‘Sexy’

Rae Sremmurd - Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Rae Sremmurd have released a music video for “Sexy,” a standout cut from their fourth studio album Sremm 4 Life. The “Sexy” music video follows the release of two prior music videos for “Not So Bad (Lean’s Gone Cold)” and “Tanisha (Pump That).”

The visual for “Sexy” were shot between Atlanta and Los Angeles, directed by Ethan Iverson, creative directed by Mike WiLL Made-It, and Medet Shayakhmetov and features cameos from Sukihana and Producer of the explosive track Mike WiLL Made-It.

“Not So Bad (Lean’s Gone Cold)” has amassed over 12 million YouTube views and has been in the Top Trending Audio on Tik Tok for over three months.

“My lean’s gone cold, I’m wonderin’ why I got out of bed at all,” Swae Lee sings over mournful piano and booming bass on the chorus, which interpolates Dido’s 2000 hit “Thank You,” before Slim Jxmmi chimes in. “Started off in last place,” he raps. “I always had faith, never saw no competition.” Rae Sremmurd makes the familiar melody their own as evidenced by the song’s growing virality and streaming success.

Filmed while on The Twelve Carat Tour alongside Post Malone, who appears in the video, the video finds hip-hop’s favorite siblings cutting it up all over the U.K. and beyond, showcasing their magnetic brand of performing, while enjoying all the highlights of a European tour. Spliced throughout is footage of the pair wowing enormous audiences on stage, as well shots of Swae recording on his own.

Rae Sremmurd’s first two albums, 2015’s SremmLife and the following year’s SremmLife 2, were each certified Platinum, and the latter spawned the group’s first No.1 hit, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Black Beatles” which is now 7x platinum.

SR3MM, from 2018, was groundbreaking in its own way, a triple-disc effort that saw each brother get his own LP’s worth of space to work solo, before tying them back together. It featured 3x platinum selling single “Powerglide” and platinum selling single “Guatemala.” The album also included guest appearances by Juicy J, Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, and The Weeknd, among others.

