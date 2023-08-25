Reba McEntire Launches ‘Not That Fancy’ Pre-Order With Acoustic ‘Till You Love Me’

Reba McEntire 'Not That Fancy' artwork - Courtesy: MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire’s upcoming Not That Fancy album is now available for digital pre-order. The news is accompanied by the release of a new acoustic version of her 1994 hit “Till You Love Me.”

The 14-track album sees the country superstar working with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb on stripped-down versions of some of her best-loved songs. Set for October 6 release, it will also feature the new song “Seven Minutes In Heaven.”

Till You Love Me (Acoustic Version)

On October 10, McEntire will take to the stage of Town Hall in New York to talk about her new book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, which is released on that date. She will also perform at the event. Tickets, which include a copy of the book, are available here. The book will include her unique mix of stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes.

A limited edition Not That Fancy boxed set will include both the book and the album, plus with a Reba-branded apron and stationary, all housed in a custom-made album themed box. A limited vinyl edition of the album will also be available via Barnes & Noble.

“Till You Love Me” was written by Bob DiPiero and Gary Burr and released in October 1994, becoming the third single from her 19th studio album Read My Mind. It climbed to No.2 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks the following February, held off the top only by Pam Tillis’ “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life).” It was also notable in being her first entry onto the Billboard Hot 100, on which it reached No.78. This was after 18 years as a country chart regular, and with her 57th appearance on the country survey.

The full tracklist is:

1. The Fear of Being Alone (Acoustic Version)

2. Consider Me Gone (Acoustic Version)

3. Somebody Should Leave (Acoustic Version)

4. How Blue (Acoustic Version)

5. If You See Him, If You See Her with Brooks & Dunn (Acoustic Version)

6. Till You Love Me (Acoustic Version)

7. Seven Minutes In Heaven

8. The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia (Acoustic Version)

9. Does He Love You with Dolly Parton (Acoustic Version)

10. One Promise Too Late (Acoustic Version)

11. The Last One To Know (Acoustic Version)

12. New Fool At An Old Game (Acoustic Version)

13. I’m A Survivor (Acoustic Version)

14. Fancy (Acoustic Version)