Reba McEntire Reunites With ‘Reba’ Co-Star For Book Event At The Ryman

Reba McEntire has announced a one-off special event to take place in November to mark the publication of her forthcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

The night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, titled Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends, will take place on November 5 at 7:30pm. Tickets, which include a copy of the book, go on sale tomorrow (14). The book, which has a foreword by Garth Brooks, is published by Harper Celebrate in the US on October 10.

“As you’ll see in this book, Reba is nothing fancy when it comes to being friends,” writes Brooks. “She’s not only the girl next door. She is also what the girl next door dreams of being. You can never forget she’s a superstar, but it won’t be Reba who reminds you. I don’t know how she does it, but the great ones always do.”

The event will be hosted by McEntire’s former co-star on the Reba TV series Melissa Peterman, who played Barbra Jean “BJ” Hart. She and the country superstar will share stories from the book, which alongside lifestyle tips and previously unseen photography, will include more than 50 recipes from the McEntire family, for meats, sides, desserts, and cocktails) and her restaurant Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. There will be tales of her pranks with fellow stars Brooks & Dunn and of ranching with her father.

The book will also be accompanied by the release on October 6 of the companion album Not That Fancy, which will include stripped-down, acoustic versions of some of McEntire’s own favorite songs, as well as the new track “Seven Minutes In Heaven.” As reported in May, McEntire will be a judge on season 24 of The Voice, which will begin airing on NBC in the fall. She will join host Carson Daly and a coaching panel that also features Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

