Rema And Skip Marley Contribute To Vibrant New Version Of Bob Marley’s ‘Them Belly Full’

A bouncy, vibrant new version of Bob Marley And The Wailers’ classic song “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)” featuring Rema and Skip Marley is out now. You can check the song’s official video, filmed in Jamaica, out below.

“Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)” also features on the new Africa Unite collection – a majestic, posthumous album celebrating the vibrant fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats, which is also available now.

Africa Unite is an extraordinary album that pays homage to the reggae icon’s greatest hits, beautifully reimagined and infused with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats. The new record features inspiring collaborations between Bob Marley’s classics and a stellar lineup of contemporary African musicians.

The new ten-track collection also includes contributions from Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Oxlade amongst others. Each artist brings their unique flair and artistry, paying tribute to Bob Marley’s enduring influence while adding their refreshing voices to his iconic compositions.

In its original guise, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)” featured on Bob Marley And The Wailers’ seventh album, Natty Dread, released in 1974 and later going gold in the UK. The record also features Marley classics such as “Lively Up Yourself” and “No Woman No Cry.”

Bob Marley’s impact on Reggae and Afrobeats music culture is immeasurable. His ageless music transcends borders and generations. This project is no different; it invites listeners on an enchanting musical journey. From the heartwarming rendition of “Waiting In Vain” by Tiwa Savage to the uplifting energy of the Sarkodie-assisted “Stir It Up,” Africa Unite showcases the seamless fusion of two extraordinary musical worlds.

The album’s lead single, meanwhile, was a new version of “Three Little Birds” performed by Nigeria’s rising stars Teni & Oxlade which truly emulates Marley’s original recordings with an afro-fusion kick.

Reflecting on the significance of this album, Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley said in a statement, “Africa Unite is an album that showcases the importance of Bob Marley in modern day Africa. The artists that feature on this album have reimagined Bob Marley’s classics in a way we know he would have loved and been proud of.” The release of the album will undoubtedly captivate Bob Marley’s loyal fanbase and attract new listeners seeking to experience the magic of his music in a fresh and vibrant way.

Bob Marley’s impact on reggae and Afrobeats music culture will forever be immeasurable. As a pioneer of Reggae, Bob Marley was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. His powerful lyrics and captivating melodies have served as a guiding light, inspiring countless artists and shaping the musical landscape. With Africa Unite, his influence continues to resonate, bridging the gap between the past and present.

Buy or stream Africa Unite.