Reviewers Pour Praise On Beach Boys’ Lavish New ‘Sail On Sailor – 1972’ Set

Reviewers are pouring praise on the Beach Boys’ new Sail On Sailor – 1972 boxed set, which focuses on the recording and performing era of the group’s 1972 album Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland.

In Spin, John Paul Bullock writes: “It’s an absolute must-have for fans, with a staggering 80 previously unreleased tracks, demos, outtakes, and the first official release of Dennis Wilson’s fan favorite] ‘Carry Me Home’..all together this release showcases the twin secrets of the Beach Boys’ ongoing success: they’d become an absolute powerhouse live act and an egalitarian songwriting collective.”

Goldmine’s review observes: “If you haven’t listened to Carl and The Passions or Holland for a while, this set will give you a new appreciation for them…it’s the behind-the-scenes, previously unreleased material that really gives you a new perspective on these sessions.”

Sail On Sailor – 1972 contain 120 tracks, 80 of them previously unreleased, and is available now in six formats. They include the fully remastered Carl And The Passions and Holland albums in 2CD Deluxe editions, with 12 unreleased bonus tracks; the original albums in a 2LP package with Holland’s 7-inch Mount Vernon and Fairway EP; and a 2LP, 7-inch EP package with extensive liner notes by Beach Boys aficionado Howie Edelson and a reproduction of the original 16-page promotional book about the making of Holland.

Mojo calls its contents “fascinating, excellent music,” while Uncut gives the set Reissue of the Month status and Record Collector says it “captures the re-emergence of the Beach Boys as a band – a formidable live act which had the confidence to reclaim their material, old and new, onstage before a countercultural audience which had written them off.”

Vintage Rock calls it “an essential buy for Beach Boys completists” and Shindig! describes the collection “a sprawling and jam-packed collection that covers the timespan of two of the Beach Boys’ most criminally underrated LPs.”

