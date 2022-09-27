Beach Boys’ 60th Anniversary Celebrations Continue With ‘Sail On Sailor – 1972’ Packages

Beach Boys 'Sail On Sailor - 1972' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

Celebrations for the Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary year will continue with the November 18 appearance of Sail On Sailor – 1972. The suite of releases comprises no fewer than six new packages, based on the storied group’s recording sessions for the albums Carl and The Passions “So Tough” and Holland.

The releases feature 120 tracks, 80 of which are previously unreleased, and follow the success and acclaim for 2021’s Feel Flows, highlighting their seminal 1969-71 period, and the recent, vastly-expanded compilation Sounds of Summer. Introducing the packages today, as an instant grat track, is the live recording from Carnegie Hall of “You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone,” the studio version of which was the first single from the Carl and The Passions set.

You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone (Live At Carnegie Hall)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The new project focuses on the period after the seminal Sunflower and Surf’s Up albums, when Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine launched into their 18th studio album, Carl and the Passions – “So Tough,” then left Southern California to relocate in the small village of Baambrugge in Holland in the summer of 1972 to make Holland.



The six releases in the Sail On Sailor series include the fully remastered Carl And The Passions and Holland albums in 2CD Deluxe editions, featuring 12 previously unreleased bonus tracks; the two albums in a 2LP package with an additional 7-inch EP, the original Mount Vernon and Fairway release that accompanied Holland and has been unavailable on vinyl since the 1970s; and a 2LP, 7-inch EP package also including extensive liner notes, by noted radio veteran and Beach Boys aficionado Howie Edelson, and a reproduction of the original 16-page promotional book, which tells the story of the making of the Holland album.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 6CD Super Deluxe edition celebrating the two albums includes a 48-page book with extensive liner notes, rare photographs and more. The remastered versions of the original albums are augmented by outtakes and session highlights from the original Mount Vernon and Fairway EP from Holland, as well as a previously unreleased Beach Boys concert at Carnegie Hall in 1972. The lavish package also offers dozens of studio and live bonus tracks, sessions and alternate versions.

The Beach Boys: 5LP + 7" Super Deluxe Box Set Unboxing Sail On Sailor – 1972

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Sail On Sailor: Carl And The Passions and Holland will also be available as a 5LP+7inch EP edition, which adds four lithographs, four unreleased tracks and a 38-page booklet and the Carnegie Hall concert, as well as liner notes and rare photos. It has four previously unavailable bonus tracks and includes the Mount Vernon and Fairway EP from Holland. A 5LP+7inch EP configuration will feature the four unreleased tracks and the EP.

Meanwhile tomorrow (28), the Morrison Hotel Gallery at the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles will present the Good Vibrations exhibit, which honors the Beach Boys and their first decade. MHG will be offering 30 never-previously-released images and a very limited edition of co-signed prints featuring all living Beach Boys, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, and Bruce Johnston. For more information, visit www.morrisonhotelgallery.com.

Pre-0rder Sail On Sailor – 1972, which is released on November 18.