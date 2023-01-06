Rhett Miller Of Old 97s Co-Hosts David Bowie Birthday Bash At City Winery

David Bowie - Photo: Jo Hale/Getty Images

What would have been David Bowie’s 76th birthday this weekend is being celebrated tonight (6) in a Bowie Birthday Bash at City Winery in New York. It will be hosted by Rhett Miller, frontman of alt-country pacesetters Old 97s, and Robert Burke Warren.

Tickets for this complete evening of Bowie music start at $20, rising in several tiers to Stage Premier seats at $40. Doors are at 5.30pm, for a 7pm start. More information here.

Texas-born Miller says that although he is known for his Americana sound, it was Bowie’s inspiration that moved him to become a professional musician. Miller will lead a rotating cast of musicians in the tribute, which will feature both well-known material and deeper dives into his catalog.

‘Space Oddity’ to ‘Blackstar’

Publicity for the show notes: “It begins as a scaled-down ‘unplugged’ affair, and becomes full-on rock’n’roll as the night goes on, with occasional detours back to solo acoustic numbers. We cover everything from 1969’s ‘Space Oddity’ to a song from 2016’s Blackstar.”

Numerous other tribute events to mark the birth on January 8, 1947 of one of the most influential figures in all music, from Brighton, Bath, and Liverpool in the UK to various US shows. Warren will go on to host the fourth edition of his similar event at Colony, Woodstock, NY, on January 14, with special appearances by Miller and Frank McGinnis (Frankie & His Fingers), pianist/vocalist Dennis Yerry, bassist/vocalist Mark Lerner (Life in a Blender), percussionist Peter Newell and electric guitarist Josh Roy Brown (both from the Trapps), drummer Lukas Lerner (Surmiser), and vocalists Nancy Howell (Rosine), Ann Osmond, and Calder Mansfield.

Miller’s ninth solo record The Misfit was released in 2022 by ATO Records, also the label home of Old 97s. They issued the Dallas quartet’s most recent album Twelfth in 2020. It included the Adult Alternative Top 30 airplay song “Turn Off The TV.”

