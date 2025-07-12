Singer-Songwriter Rob Thomas Announces ‘All Night Days’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Records

Singer-songwriter Rob Thomas has announced his upcoming sixth solo album, All Night Days. The album marks his first release in partnership with Universal Records, and will be available on all platforms September 5th. Alongside the announcement, the Matchbox Twenty singer has shared two tracks that showcase dual sides of the album — the sunny lead single “Hard To Be Happy,” and the acoustic b-side “Thrill Me.”

Speaking about the lead single, Thomas shares, “I wanted to write a song that felt happy. More than ever, we live in a time where personal and mental wellness can become a focus in your life. For that to happen, it needs to be acceptable to say, ‘I’m not happy right now; I don’t feel comfortable in my own skin.’ The song itself is very no-filler. It shows, ‘It’s alright to be unhappy,’ but it’s wrapped up in a happy tune. The message is, ‘I’m going to be fine, but leave me alone for this second!”

Rob Thomas - Hard To Be Happy (Official Lyric Video)

Reflecting on how he wants the record to be received, Thomas tells fans “I hope you see yourself in my music.” He notes, “The great songs I listen to are the ones where I’m the hero of the story in my head, even if I don’t know the writer. There are a lot of ‘Saturday Night’ and ‘Sunday Morning’ songs on All Night Days. Maybe one of these tunes becomes a part of your life.”

This summer ahead of the All Night Days album release, Rob will embark on an extensive headlining tour with dates in the US, Australia, and New Zealand, marking his first full tour since Matchbox Twenty’s wildly successful “Slow Dream Tour,” and first headlining tour since 2019’s “Chip Tooth Tour.” For tickets and more information about “The All Night Days Tour,” visit Rob Thomas’ website.

Listen to “Hard to Be Happy” now.