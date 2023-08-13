Rob49, Hot Off A Feature On Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA,’ Shares Extended ‘4God II Deluxe’ Project

Rob49 - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

New Orleans superstar Rob49 has released his highly anticipated 4God II Deluxe. The original dropped in June and subsequently went to No.10 on the Apple HipHop Chart. The project is out now via Rebel Music/Geffen Records.

His most personal and provocative project to date, the 27-song set showcases the versatility and urgency that has made Rob one of the most buzzed-about names in the rap game. 4God II Deluxe is available now at all digital retailers.

This project follows a summer of personal wins for Rob49—from landing a coveted spot on XXL’s Freshman Class, to a widely buzzed about feature on Travis Scott’s “Topia Twins” & subsequently landing his first BIllboard Hot 100, to now going viral with new single “Mama” alongside Skilla Baby and Tay B.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original 4God II highlighted his skill as a collaborator—and reveals how in-demand he is among rap’s A-list with features from, Detroit’s Icewear Vezzo “BMF,” Charlotte’s DaBaby “Hate it or Love It,” Chicago legend G Herbo “Skeme,” and other features by Roddy Ricch “TRX,” Trippie Redd “My Hittas,” and NoCap “No Love.”

Rob not only holds his own, but asserts his own style alongside established stars from across the map and stylistic spectrum. The deluxe introduces 10 new tracks featuring collaborations with Lil Durk “Viral,” Real Boston Richie “Yes You Did,” Skilla Baby and Tay B “Mama,” for a total of 27 songs on the star studded project.

Long before this latest release, Rob had already been embraced by some of hip-hop’s heavy hitters: 2022 album Welcome to Vulture Island features collaborations with Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby—to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. His single “Vulture Island V2” with Lil Baby amassed more than 29 million views on YouTube alone. With 4God II Deluxe, Rob cements his rightful place at the forefront of his genre.

Buy or stream 4God II Deluxe.