Rob49 And Roddy Ricch Team Up For ‘TRX’ Video

Rob49 and Roddy Ricch, ‘TRX’ - Photo: YouTube/Rebel Music/Geffen Records

Fresh off the release of his acclaimed 4God II project, emerging New Orleans rapper Rob49 has released a video for “TRX”—the Roddy Ricch-assisted standout. Boasting a radio-ready hook and repeatable bars, the track is generating serious heat and stands out as a potential summer smash. The track is out now via Rebel Music/Geffen Records.

The video matches the explosive energy of the song with Rob and Roddy trading bars amidst a flurry of quick cuts, stylized images, and strip club partying. Fast cars, $100 bills, and bottles abound as the hitmakers turn up with their crew. VHS footage is interspersed throughout, giving the cinematic visual a gritty texture that aligns perfectly with the hard-hitting lyrics.

On the track Rob raps, “They said we can’t bring s__t in this party, I bought my pole in/ Pull up, TRX truck, that Scat Pack just ain’t fast enough/ 50K at Boobytrap, Miami h__s is bad as f__k.”

Rob49 - TRX ft. Roddy Ricch [Official Video]

While Rob continues to explore the depths of his own psyche and experience, 4God II highlights his skill as a collaborator—and reveals how in-demand he is among rap’s A-list. “BMF” pairs him with Icewear Vezzo and “Hate It Or Love It” with DaBaby, and G Herbo joins the party for “Skeme.” In each of these instances, Rob not only holds his own, but asserts his own style alongside established stars from across the map.

4God II builds on years of diligent grind. His 2022 mixtape Welcome to Vulture Island features collaborations with Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby—to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. With his new mixtape, and cinematic videos like “TRX,” Rob makes it clear that he is not only one of rap’s most exciting rising stars, but a dominant cultural force.

