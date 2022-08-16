Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton To Perform At Special Two-Night Otis Redding Tribute

Robert Glasper - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Soul singer’s 81st birthday. The events, to take place September 9-10 will bring world-renowned musicians such as Robert Glasper and Mickey Guyton to Macon, GA and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts, which will further support the Foundation’s mission to empower, enrich, and motivate youth through education programs involving music, writing, and instrumentation.

“Our family is elated to celebrate my dad’s legacy in person for the first time since the pandemic. We are happy to bring the weekend-long celebration back to Macon and thank the countless patrons who have supported the Otis Redding Foundation since my mother established it in 2007. We’re excited to share our vision of musical education with the community,” says Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation.

The weekend of events will kick off on Friday, September 9 with the highly anticipated groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts—an 11,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education, outfitted with learning labs, collaborative spaces, practice rooms, and a stage for student performances.

That night, ‘An Evening of Respect’ will take place at Macon’s historic Grand Opera House and feature Grammy Award-winning, jazz-influenced pianist Robert Glasper and Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton. During the event, the Otis Redding Foundation will also honor supporters DJ Derrick “D-NICE” Jones, Georgia heroes Chuck and Rose Lane Leavell, Dr. Vickie Perdue Scott of Legacy Builders Foundation, and Dr. C. David Keith of Mercer University.

The Big “O” Homecoming Show will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Capitol Theatre and feature performances by Kendra Morris, Monophonics, and The War and Treaty. The tribute show is a callback to Otis Redding’s own Home Coming Show and Dance held at the Macon City Auditorium throughout the 1960’s, where the singer brought his contemporaries and musical peers to Macon.

Since its inception, the Otis Redding Foundation has supported thousands of students in pursuit of their goals in music and the arts. Programs include the annual Otis Music Camp for ages 12-18, Camp DREAM for ages 5-11, music education workshops, private and group lessons, and opportunities to perform on iconic stages, such as the Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN.