Robert Glasper To Return As Blue Note Jazz Festival Artist In Residence

Robert Glasper - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Multi-Grammy and Emmy-winning artist and producer Robert Glasper will return to Napa Valley this summer as the 2023 Artist in Residence at the second annual Blue Note Jazz Festival, taking place at The Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, July 28-30.

Shop the best of Robert Glasper’s discography on vinyl and more.

In 2022, Glasper curated and performed at the inaugural weekend—a collaboration inspired by his annual residency at the legendary New York jazz club—with headliners including Black Star, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Dinner Party, Madlib, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Domi & JD Beck, Corinne Bailey Rae, and special guest host Dave Chappelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival was glowingly covered in a VIBE cover story, proclaiming the experience was “years of musical history and our ancestors’ wildest dreams rolled into one.” The festival will be co-hosted by Chapelle again this year, with an array of special guests, which always includes legendary acts and upcoming voices.

The full festival lineup will be announced in March, but a limited number of hotel and ticket packages are on sale Friday, February 10 at 9:00 a.m. PST, offering guests an opportunity to stay on the festival grounds. Hotel packages will include a four-night stay at the Silverado Resort and a 3-day festival pass.

Robert Glasper’s acclaimed Black Radio III album, hot off of winning the Grammy for Best R&B Album, is out now on Loma Vista Recordings and features a wide array of legendary guests including H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Common, Q-Tip, Ty Dolla $ign, Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T, PJ Morton, Estelle, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid, Esperanza Spalding, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, and more. In 2021, the album’s single won Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined” with H.E.R. & Meshell Ndgeocello.

In October, Glasper returned to his legendary Blue Note residency, dubbed Robtober, at the iconic New York City jazz club with guest appearances from Thundercat, Common, Miguel, Lalah Hathaway, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, The Who/D’Angelo bassist Pino Palladino, Terrace Martin, and more.

Visit Blue Note Jazz Festival’s official website for more information.