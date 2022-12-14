Robert Glasper Announces Annual Grammy Show, Dinner Party Concerts

Robert Glasper - Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Multi-Grammy and Emmy-winning artist and producer Robert Glasper has announced his annual Grammy weekend show, set for February 3 at Los Angeles’s The Vermont Hollywood, leading up to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the Grammy weekend show go on sale today at 3 PM EST/noon PST at SHPTICKETS.com. The prolific artist will also bring to life his esteemed dream team supergroup Dinner Party, with Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, at New York City’s Terminal 5 for two shows in March 2023. Tickets for those shows are on sale this Friday.

Glasper’s acclaimed Black Radio III album is out now on Loma Vista Recordings and features a wide array of legendary guests including H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Common, Q-Tip, Ty Dolla $ign, Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T, PJ Morton, Estelle, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid, Esperanza Spalding, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, and more. The project is nominated for two Grammys—Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, (Non-Classical)—after winning 2021’s Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined” with H.E.R. & Meshell Ndgeocello.

Critical accolades for Black Radio III this year include NPR’s 20 Best R&B Albums of 2022 and 50 Best Albums of 2022, as well as praise in OkayPlayer, UPROXX, Variety, SPIN, Forbes, The Ringer, Associated Press, Relix, Pitchfork, The FADER, and more.

In October, Glasper returned to his legendary Blue Note residency, dubbed Robtober, at the iconic New York City jazz club with guest appearances from Thundercat, Common, Miguel, Lalah Hathaway, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, The Who/D’Angelo bassist Pino Palladino, Terrace Martin, and more.

Earlier this year, Glasper programmed the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley—an offshoot of his annual residency—with headliners including Black Star, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Dinner Party, Madlib, Corinne Bailey Rae, and special guest host Dave Chappelle. The festival was glowingly covered in a VIBE cover story, calling it “years of musical history and our ancestors’ wildest dreams rolled into one.

