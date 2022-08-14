Listen To Rocco’s Debut Single ‘She Knows’

Rocco - Photo: Callum Walker Hutchinson (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

19-year-old rapper, producer, and Pennsylvania native Rocco steps onto the scene with a new track and music video “She Knows,” his debut release under a new partnership with Chicago Rap pioneer and a-list music executive Lil Bibby.

Bibby reached out to Rocco via Instagram, who has teamed with Grade A Productions (home to acts like Juice Wrld and The Kid Laroi) and multi-media mogul Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Grown-ish) for a new label venture Khalabo Music in partnership with Interscope Records.

Regarding the deal, Rocco states, “I’m blessed, humbled, and hungrier than ever. I’m grateful people of this caliber believe in the vision because I know my team and I do. I’m eager to share my music with the world.”

In an exclusive announcement with Consequence of Sound, Grade A states, “Rocco is a star. We only sign stars. We have known Rocco for some time now and he has become a true Grade A family member. He’s our lil’ bro first and foremost. Our team is hype to help develop him into a genre transcending super star. We are also very excited to partner with Kenya Barris and our family at Interscope Records on signing Rocco. Major things to come.”

Kenya Barris adds, “When I met Rocco, I immediately knew that he was the kind of person I wanted to not only be in business with but support in whatever he wanted to do…Very excited to welcome Rocco to the Khalabo Music family in partnership with the star making power of the one and only Grade A Productions, through our joint venture with Interscope Records.”

“She Knows,” is a melodic and stirring track with accompanying visuals that capture the authentic essence of Philly and Rocco’s life. The visuals feature Rocco’s childhood friends and family members, Philly dirt bike culture, infamous Italian restaurant Adrienne’s (Rocky and Creed 1 and 2), and a Catholic baptism, a nod to Rocco’s Sicilian heritage and The Godfather baptism scene. Rocco, a self-taught, producer who honed in on his skills and released a few independent projects racking up millions of streams is now gearing up to release his major label debut project this fall.

