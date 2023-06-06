Rodrigo Y Gabriela Share Footage From ‘Later…With Jools Holland’ Performance

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - Photo: Ebru Yildiz

Following excellent reviews for their new album In Between Thoughts…A New World, released in April via ATO Records, Rodrigo y Gabriela put in a superb performance on Later.. with Jools Holland on Saturday, June 3 performing the tracks “Descending To Nowhere” and “Egoland”. The artists have now officially shared the footage which you can watch here.

In Between Thoughts…A New World has received almost uniformly positive critical notices since its release. Uncut said “Rodrigo y Gabriela have added new flourishes with every album… They’re both incredibly deft players, executing taut riffs with charisma… Their songs are filled with unexpected twists and detours, like the disco-flamenco rhythms on ‘The Eye That Catches The Dream’ and the grandiose orchestrations of ‘Descending To Nowhere’.”

The Times, meanwhile, wrote ““This Mexican duo are virtuosic players… This means beautiful moments such as the delicate, flamenco-tinged “The Eye that Catches the Dream”… The playing is off the scale.” Songlines said “Half a dozen albums into their career, R&G could have settled into a comfortable formula, but instead they’ve bravely opted for new ground,” while Classic Rock simply declared “Rodrigo y Gabriela are boldly taking metal and rock to where no one has successfully taken it before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently on an extensive tour of the US, Rodrigo y Gabriela have added many more dates to their busy Autumn touring schedule including a raft of European shows in November. Ahead of those dates the duo will be on tour in the UK in October including a headline performance at the London Palladium.

Buy or stream In Between Thoughts…A New World.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: North American dates:

June 7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

June 8 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michel

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

June 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Fitzgerald Theatre

June 14 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

June 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

June 17 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

June 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

June 20 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

June 22 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

June 23 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

June 24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

June 25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

June 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

June 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Longwood Gardens

June 29 – Boston, MA – Chevalier Theater

UK Tour:

Tuesday 17 October – Belfast – Ulster Hall *(SOLD OUT)*

Thursday 19 October – Manchester – Albert Hall

Friday 20 October – Leeds – O2 Academy

Saturday 21 October – Birmingham – Town Hall

Monday 23 October – London – Palladium