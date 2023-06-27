Ronnie James Dio Documentary For Multi-Format Worldwide Release

Ronnie James Dio - Photo: Lyle A. Waisman/FilmMagic

The first career-length documentary of the life and times of the late rock hero Ronnie James Dio, titled DIO: Dreamers Never Die, is to be released worldwide by Mercury Studios on September 29.

The film is now available to pre-order on DVD and Blu-Ray+4K and in a Deluxe Edition which will feature the DVD and Blu-Ray packaged with exclusive merchandise. Each of these formats will include a 20-minute selection of deleted and extended scenes from the film, which have been restored to create a special fan experience.

The limited Deluxe Edition will come packaged in a two-piece lift-off lid box, containing both the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film as well as branded film merchandise. This will include logoed trading cards, guitar picks, lapel pin, coasters and a fold-out poster from the film.

Fans will also be have the opportunity to purchase the documentary along with bundles of exclusive Dreamers Never Die merchandise. These include a limited edition screen print movie poster, Dreamers Never Die T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats and beanies, an etched beer stein, mousepad, tote Bag, a replica of the “Dio Way” street sign, a word magnet set, and a raglan shirt and dome pin commemorating Dio’s first band, Elf.

DIO: Dreamers Never Die | Official Trailer | In Cinemas from September 28

DIO: Dreamers Never Die, which is fully authorized by the artist’s estate, had its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. It had a special event theatrical release in more than 600 cinemas around the world last fall and is available on Showtime. It was directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton (Framing John DeLorean, Believer, Last Days Here), produced by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce for 9.14 Pictures, and executive produced by Wendy Dio for Niji Productions and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG.

‘One of the best music docs I’ve seen’

Reel News Daily wrote: “This film stunned me from the first frames. I expected to like it, but I never expected to fall madly in love with the film and the man. This is truly one of the best music docs I’ve seen. I can’t recommend this film enough.”

The documentary describes in detail Dio’s emergence from being a ’50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in first Elf and then Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow. It follows his rise as he replaced Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath and went on to confirm his rock star pre-eminence with his own band, Dio. There is unseen footage, personal photos, andintimate scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends. These include his widow Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black.

Wendy Dio, also his longtime manager, observed: “I wanted this documentary to be authentic, for the fans to see the roller coaster ride that was Ronnie’s life – the good times, the bad times and everything in between, especially including events that even the most diehard fans would not have known about. It’s all in there, right up to the very end.”

The film has also been showcased at the Hot Docs Festival in Toronto, IFF Boston, DocsLisboa International Film Festival, the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival in Korea, the Athens International Film & Video Festival and Gimme Shelter Film Festival in Athens, Greece. Last October, in Barcelona, it won the Audience Award at the In-Edit International Music Documentary Film Festival.

Holy Diver

Dio died of gastric cancer in 2010, his lasting status as one of rock’s great vocalists already assured. He is fondly remembered by fans worldwide not only for his talent but for the generosity that led to millions of dollars being raised for cancer research in his memory, via the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

“People who have conviction, talent and heart like Ronnie James Dio are in short supply these days,” say directors Argott and Fenton. “It is refreshing to share his inspiring story of believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. As life-long DIO fans, it is incredibly humbling to bring Ronnie’s journey to the screen, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

Pre-order DIO: Dreamers Never Die, which is released on September 29, and its extensive range of merchandise.