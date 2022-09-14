Roxy Music Announce Tour Support For UK Dates; Release Extra Tickets For London Show

Roxy Music - Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Live Nation

Roxy Music have announced the special guest support act for their forthcoming UK area shows, as well as releasing additional tickets for their London date.

The Bryan Ferry-fronted group recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. They’re currently out on the road in North America.

Next month, Roxy Music will return to these shores for concerts in Glasgow (October 10), Manchester (12) and London (14).

Today, it’s been announced that extra tickets for the currently-sold-out gig at The O2 in London will go on sale this Friday (September 16). An exact time has not yet been confirmed.

Additionally, Roxy Music have revealed that the London-based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya is set to support them at all three UK shows. Yanya supported both Adele and Sam Fender over the summer.

Earlier this month, Ferry and co. released their greatest hits collection The Best Of Roxy Music on vinyl for the very first time. Roxy Music are reissuing all eight of their studio albums over the course of 2022.

The group’s current North American tour is scheduled to resume tomorrow night (September 15) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see their full live itinerary below.

Meanwhile, Roxy Music are rumored to be taking on the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury 2023, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Roxy Music’s upcoming headline dates are as follows:

US:

September 15 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

September 17 – Boston, TD Garden

September 19 – Chicago, United Center

September 21 – Austin, Moody CEnter

September 23 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

September 26 – San Francisco, Chase Center

September 28 – Los Angeles, The Forum

UK:

October 10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

October 12 – Manchester, AO Arena

October 14 – London, The O2