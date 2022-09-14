Roxy Music Announce Tour Support For UK Dates; Release Extra Tickets For London Show
London-based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya is set to support at all three of the band’s UK shows.
Roxy Music have announced the special guest support act for their forthcoming UK area shows, as well as releasing additional tickets for their London date.
The Bryan Ferry-fronted group recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. They’re currently out on the road in North America.
Next month, Roxy Music will return to these shores for concerts in Glasgow (October 10), Manchester (12) and London (14).
Today, it’s been announced that extra tickets for the currently-sold-out gig at The O2 in London will go on sale this Friday (September 16). An exact time has not yet been confirmed.
Additionally, Roxy Music have revealed that the London-based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya is set to support them at all three UK shows. Yanya supported both Adele and Sam Fender over the summer.
Earlier this month, Ferry and co. released their greatest hits collection The Best Of Roxy Music on vinyl for the very first time. Roxy Music are reissuing all eight of their studio albums over the course of 2022.
The group’s current North American tour is scheduled to resume tomorrow night (September 15) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see their full live itinerary below.
Meanwhile, Roxy Music are rumored to be taking on the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury 2023, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.
Roxy Music’s upcoming headline dates are as follows:
US:
September 15 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
September 17 – Boston, TD Garden
September 19 – Chicago, United Center
September 21 – Austin, Moody CEnter
September 23 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
September 26 – San Francisco, Chase Center
September 28 – Los Angeles, The Forum
UK:
October 10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
October 12 – Manchester, AO Arena
October 14 – London, The O2