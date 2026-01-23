Watch New Live Footage of Rush Playing ‘Kid Gloves’ Live

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Today, Canadian prog-rock legends Rush shared a new clip from a 1984 live hometown show at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens. The previously-unreleased footage was captured from original camera masters and newly remastered in HD, and finds the group in peak form, performing the track “Kid Gloves.”

Rush - Kid Gloves (Live At Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada, September 21, 1984)

The full September 1984 show will soon be available to view in full as part of a new, super-deluxe edition of Rush’s 1984 album Grace Under Pressure, on which “Kid Gloves” appeared. The collection, due out on March 13, comes in 4CD and 5LP formats—both packages include a Blu-ray video of the Maple Leaf Gardens show and four music videos. Complete with a newly-remastered stereo mix from longtime Rush producer Terry Brown, the super-deluxe edition includes liner notes penned by the band’s lead singer, bassist and keyboardist Geddy Lee. Another frequent collaborator, Hugh Syme, created new illustrations for the album booklet—he has often ideated Rush’s album covers and art concepts across their lengthy career.

Grace Under Pressure marked Rush’s tenth studio album, and their first without Brown. The band took on production duties themselves with support from Peter Henderson, who produced, engineered and mixed Supertramp’s Breakfast In America. They made the album between November 1983 and March 1984 at Quebec’s Le Studio, releasing it on April 12, 1984 just one month after recording concluded. It achieved Top 5 charting placement in the United Kingdom and Canada, and went Top 10 in the United States.

Later this year, Rush will further celebrate a half-century making music together with a large-scale Fifty Something tour, set to kick off in July at Madison Square Garden. Their first tour since 2015, it features Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer Anika Nilles, who will fill in for Peart. At every stop, the band will play two different sets, each with a unique setlist drawn from a catalog of 35 Rush classics.

